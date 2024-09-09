Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,984 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

