Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,472 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,691 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,428,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 972,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,881,000 after buying an additional 74,152 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 933,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 769,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $170.99 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.72.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

