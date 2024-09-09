CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $246.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

