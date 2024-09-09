CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $285.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.27 and a 1-year high of $337.63.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

