Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,619 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $123.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

