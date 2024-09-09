Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 23 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.1% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 364.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

MPWR stock opened at $806.31 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $854.23 and its 200-day moving average is $766.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

