Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 2,891 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $100.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.