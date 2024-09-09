Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2,437.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $212,209,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after buying an additional 295,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $168.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average of $171.41.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

