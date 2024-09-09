Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,465,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

