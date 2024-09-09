Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $839,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

