Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $87.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

