Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,187 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.38% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,734,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $744,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

