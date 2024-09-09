Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 724.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,194.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,899,000 after buying an additional 379,398 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores
In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROST
Ross Stores Stock Performance
Shares of ROST stock opened at $150.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.81.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ross Stores Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.
About Ross Stores
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ross Stores
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.