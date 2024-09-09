Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 724.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,194.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,899,000 after buying an additional 379,398 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $150.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

