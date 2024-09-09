Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 23,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $133.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

