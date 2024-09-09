Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,706 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,135,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after buying an additional 438,356 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,345,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $255.68 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

