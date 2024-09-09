Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.26% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,721,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $29.78 on Monday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.