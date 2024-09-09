Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,585 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,585,000 after acquiring an additional 975,190 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after acquiring an additional 601,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $150.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

