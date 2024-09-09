Custom Index Systems LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Custom Index Systems LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 633,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $131.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

