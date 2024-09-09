Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $416,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Genpact by 160.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Genpact by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 530.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

