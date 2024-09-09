Custom Index Systems LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Custom Index Systems LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

