Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11,561.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $156.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $813.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

