Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases Shares of 8,672 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,936 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.