Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Custom Index Systems LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CSX by 718.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

