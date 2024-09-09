Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 394 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ASML by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after acquiring an additional 203,860 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $951.10. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

