Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 517 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Custom Index Systems LLC lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after acquiring an additional 329,740 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.13.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $120.04 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

