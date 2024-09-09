Custom Index Systems LLC Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $49,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 46.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,910,000 after purchasing an additional 550,153 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after buying an additional 269,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 249,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,741,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

