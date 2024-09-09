Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 28,306.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $381.56 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

