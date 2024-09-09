Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $284.97 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.41.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

