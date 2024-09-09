Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 278,340 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 669.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.