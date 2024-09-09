Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,273,000 after acquiring an additional 374,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of O opened at $62.40 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

