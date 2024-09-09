Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ET opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

