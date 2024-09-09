Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.15 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

