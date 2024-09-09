Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes $193,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on T. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE:T opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.