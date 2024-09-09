Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Elme Communities worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Elme Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 123.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 123,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68,103 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 990.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 325,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 295,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 149.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

