Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after buying an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $71.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

