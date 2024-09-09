Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $249.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average of $253.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

