Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,008,000 after buying an additional 2,581,625 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,348.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,974,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,993,000 after buying an additional 1,966,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $53.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

