Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,110,000 after purchasing an additional 994,848 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

