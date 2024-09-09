Emerald Advisers LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,412 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $4.51 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

