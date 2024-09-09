Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $388,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,113 shares of company stock worth $22,730,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

