Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $496.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.50 and a 200 day moving average of $573.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

