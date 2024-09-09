Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at $7,366,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,537,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000.

NYSE LOAR opened at $68.47 on Monday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

