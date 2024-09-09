Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 43.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $3,773,743.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,773.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $594,797.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,409 shares in the company, valued at $82,107,422.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 684,816 shares of company stock valued at $54,392,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $76.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

