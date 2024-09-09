Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,148.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 238,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $246.78 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $287.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.