Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $152,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $116.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

