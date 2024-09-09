Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $107,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $71.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

