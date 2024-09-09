Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 126 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in XPO were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,592,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in XPO by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $4,380,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

XPO Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE XPO opened at $101.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

