Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3,979.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,130 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,638 shares of company stock worth $4,712,446 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $123.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.