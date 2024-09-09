Enzi Wealth Acquires Shares of 15,268 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enzi Wealth bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 798.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after buying an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,312,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,891,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1 %

NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $18,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,684,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock worth $472,782,722 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.