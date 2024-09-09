Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 9,570,144 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 857.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,570,144 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,320,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 798.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 861.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,396,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,149,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,312,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,891,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203,492 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $18,063,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,684,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.